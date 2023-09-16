Bourne Bridge construction to cause detours and delays





BOURNE – From Bourne Police: Bourne Bridge Construction is expected to begin Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 11PM. This is expected to have a significant impact to traffic on the roadways in the area of the Bourne Bridge. We have been working closely with our various town departments and partners at the Bourne Public Schools, Upper Cape Tech, MassDOT, US Army Corps, Massachusetts State Police, elected officials, and other entities to help mitigate the traffic as best as we can. There is no viable solution that involves performing the necessary maintenance work associated with this construction job and that also has no/minimal impacts on traffic.

However, we don’t mind trying some out of the box thinking to attempt to keep the traffic moving as best as we can. We have learned from past construction projects and will be implementing the following procedures to assist as best as possible:

First, the following road restrictions/limitations will go into effect starting Sunday, 9/17/2023 at 11PM:

1. Maple St in Buzzards Bay will be limited to LOCAL ACCESS ONLY from Head of the Bay Rd to Cypress St.

2. Cotuit Rd will be limited to LOCAL ACCESS ONLY from Sandwich Rd to Trowbridge Rd and Trowbridge Rd to Waterhouse Rd.

3. Veterans Way will be CLOSED to any SOUTHBOUND traffic (vehicles travelling from Sandwich Rd to Trowbridge Rd). The road will remain OPEN for NORTHBOUND traffic (vehicles travelling from Trowbridge Rd to Sandwich Rd).

All of these restrictions will have signage/barricades at the roadways to identify the restriction. They have also been reported to Apple Maps, Google Maps, and TomTom which should result in the roadways not being considered when routing vehicles around congested areas.

Second, along with the Bourne and MSP officers stationed on the Bourne Bridge providing safety and assistance to the motorists and construction crews, officers will also be stationed at the following two locations at various intervals throughout the day:

1. Sandwich Rd at Upper Cape Tech

2. Belmonte Circle (Rotary on the East side of Buzzards Bay)

These officers will be assisting with traffic flow in those areas by working to prevent traffic from causing gridlock at the intersections in the area and helping with alternating flow as appropriate.

Third, our patrol officers will be providing visible enforcement of various traffic regulations in the high traffic areas during peak travel times.

All of these solutions will be monitored and reviewed at regular intervals with our partners, and we encourage feedback from the public as to concerns observed.

One of the biggest components to this process is the role the community plays in assisting with the traffic. If possible, please consider altering your travel habits so you avoid the congested areas during peak times. Most importantly, be patient with your fellow motorists. We all have places we need to be. Treat the other drivers out there as you would want to be treated. Don’t block intersections, and follow the rules of the road. The breakdown lane is not an extra travel lane and the opposite travel lane is NOT an alternative travel lane just because there are no other vehicles travelling toward you. If you are concerned with the driving behavior of another motorist, contact 9-1-1 and report the matter to us.

As with all things, in time, this too shall pass. Smile more, it can be contagious!

From U.S. Army Corps of Engineers: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District announced today that critical maintenance work and lane restrictions are scheduled to begin in September on the Bourne Bridge spanning the Cape Cod Canal in Bourne, Massachusetts.

Beginning Sept. 18, 2023, vehicle travel over the bridge will be reduced from the current two lanes in each direction to a single 12-foot-wide lane in each direction as roadway and bridge structural repairs are conducted. Lane restrictions will be in place 24 hours a day until the project is completed, and police details will be on site when work is being performed to assist with traffic.

The maintenance work start date is weather dependent. USACE delayed the original project start date by a week to help ease traffic during the Cape Cod Canal Day festival scheduled to be held September 16 at Buzzards Bay Park.

Motorists planning to use the Bourne Bridge should expect travel delays likely to occur during the morning and afternoon peak travel periods each day. Repair work and lane restrictions are scheduled to run through late November, weather permitting.

This maintenance work is critical to maintaining the structural integrity of the Bourne Bridge, a vital component to the transportation system of Cape Cod, the Islands and southeastern Massachusetts. Work will include concrete and pavement repairs on the bridge roadway, repair of deteriorated steel supports, maintenance of bridge joints, and repairs to the concrete abutment structures. Work crews will also perform maintenance work on the bridge lighting and drainage systems during this timeframe.

The Sagamore Bridge underwent similar maintenance work in March of this year. Traffic signs and message boards will be used on the Bourne Bridge to help inform motorists about pending lane restrictions and bridge work.