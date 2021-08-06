BOURNE – Friday morning, crews were dispatched to a boat fire in the area of Howard Avenue. The vessel, which was on dry land, was reported to have 150 gallons of fuel on board. Multiple Bourne Fire crews responded and were able to make a quick knock down, protecting exposures and preventing any injuries.
Video from David Curran/Satellite News Service (used with permission):
Video: Bourne firefighters battle boat fire in drydock
August 6, 2021
BOURNE – Friday morning, crews were dispatched to a boat fire in the area of Howard Avenue. The vessel, which was on dry land, was reported to have 150 gallons of fuel on board. Multiple Bourne Fire crews responded and were able to make a quick knock down, protecting exposures and preventing any injuries.
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Potential Military Vaccine Mandate Brings Distrust, Support
- Rescued Sea Turtles Released In West Dennis
- Truro Center for the Arts Announces New Dance Stage
- Popular Singing Group Returns After COVID Off Year
- Cape Cod Baseball League Playoffs Begin Friday
- Open Cape Seeks Support for Better Connectivity
- Sunday Journal – Adam Epstein and the Beach Road Weekend
- Sunday Journal – The Hyannis Sound A Cappella Group
- Sunday Journal – Marine Stranding Rescues with Misty Niemeyer
- Nantucket Enacts Indoor Mask Mandate
- Chatham Fireworks Cancelled, Hopes Are for 2022 Return
- Forecasters: Hurricane Season to be Busier Than 1st Thought
- More Than 2 Dozen Proposed Ballot Questions Filed with AG