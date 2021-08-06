You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Video: Bourne firefighters battle boat fire in drydock

Video: Bourne firefighters battle boat fire in drydock

August 6, 2021

Bourne Firefighters/CWN

BOURNE – Friday morning, crews were dispatched to a boat fire in the area of Howard Avenue. The vessel, which was on dry land, was reported to have 150 gallons of fuel on board. Multiple Bourne Fire crews responded and were able to make a quick knock down, protecting exposures and preventing any injuries.
Video from David Curran/Satellite News Service (used with permission):

