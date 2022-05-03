You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bourne Firefighters battle early morning shed fire, save adjacent house

Bourne Firefighters battle early morning shed fire, save adjacent house

May 3, 2022

BOURNE – Bourne Firefighting crews were dispatched about 4 AM Tuesday morning to a fully involved large shed fire on Sycamore Avenue in Sagamore with propane tanks that released and fire was nearing the residence. Again, within 8 minutes of the initial dispatch, the first water was put on the fire and although stubborn, the fire was contained and the house took no damage.

