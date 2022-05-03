BOURNE – Bourne Firefighting crews were dispatched about 4 AM Tuesday morning to a fully involved large shed fire on Sycamore Avenue in Sagamore with propane tanks that released and fire was nearing the residence. Again, within 8 minutes of the initial dispatch, the first water was put on the fire and although stubborn, the fire was contained and the house took no damage.
Bourne Firefighters battle early morning shed fire, save adjacent house
May 3, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
