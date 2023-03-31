Bourne firefighters cover Plymouth fire station during structure fire

PLYMOUTH – Bourne firefighters covered Plymouth fire station #6 early Friday morning while Plymouth crews battled a large structure fire. The fire was reported about 1 AM at 182 Halfway Pond Rd. There are no hydrants in the area so firefighters had to set up a tanker shuttle to get water to the scene. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Incident Report: This morning at 00:58 Engines 3,4,6 and BC2 were dispatched to 182 Halfway Pond Rd for a Building Fire with possible entrapment. Fire Alarm was able to confirm everyone had evacuated while companies were E/R. @mikesacconetv (1/4) pic.twitter.com/i3OyBFlLV7 — Plymouth_Fire_Buff (@ThePlymouthBuff) March 31, 2023