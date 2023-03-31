You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bourne firefighters cover Plymouth fire station during structure fire

Bourne firefighters cover Plymouth fire station during structure fire

March 31, 2023

PLYMOUTH – Bourne firefighters covered Plymouth fire station #6 early Friday morning while Plymouth crews battled a large structure fire. The fire was reported about 1 AM at 182 Halfway Pond Rd. There are no hydrants in the area so firefighters had to set up a tanker shuttle to get water to the scene. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

