Bourne man facing child kidnapping, enticement and assault charges

BOURNE – From Bourne Police: On August 7, 2023, Officers were dispatched to investigate an incident that reportedly occurred in the area of Electric Ave Beach. As a result of that investigation, Officers arrested Jeffrey Burgess of Bourne, MA. Mr. Burgess was charged with: 1 count of Simple A&B, 1 count of Indecent A&B on a Child under 14, 2 counts of Kidnapping of a Child, and 2 counts of Enticement of a Child Under the Age of 16. He was released on bail after his arraignment, with one of the terms of his release being that he remain 50 yards away from Electric Ave. Beach.

Due to the nature of the offenses and the age of the victims in this case, we are prohibited from providing further details regarding the incident or the identity of the victims, although we can relay that the victims are safe. Please be aware that the department takes these matters extremely seriously and if anyone observes any suspicious activity, they should call 9-1-1 or call the department directly at 508-759-4451.