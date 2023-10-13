Bourne man pleads guilty to child pornography offenses



BOURNE – A Bourne man pleaded guilty today in federal court in Boston to receiving and possessing child pornography.

Bryan C. Mileikis, 36, pleaded guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani scheduled sentencing for Feb. 16, 2024. Mileikis was initially arrested and charged in July 2020 and subsequently indicted by a federal grand jury in August 2020.

Mileikis was identified as the owner of a Kik Messenger account distributing child pornography online. A subsequent search of Mileikis’ Bourne residence in June 2019 resulted in the seizure of his iPhone which contained approximately 156 images and 22 videos depicting child pornography.

Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy; Michael J. Krol, Special Agent in Charge of the Homeland Security Investigations in Boston; Jodi Cohen, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigations, Boston Division; and Bourne Police Chief Brandon Esip made the announcement today. Assistant U.S. Attorney Suzanne Sullivan Jacobus of the Major Crimes Unit is prosecuting the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the DOJ’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children, as well as identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit https://www.justice.gov/psc.