Bourne Police Chief issues statement on incident at Bourne Bridge

Officers from around the state are responding to more and more calls involving individuals that are in various states of mental crisis. Many more are overcome by the stresses of life without feeling there are any options. While I can’t pretend to offer some magic solution, I can offer that if anyone feels they don’t have any options, there are people all over this state that are here to listen and help. Anyone that is or knows someone in crisis should call 9-8-8. It doesn’t matter where in the country you are, it will route your call to a local center. They provide 24/7 free and confidential support for people in distress. They also offer prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones.