BOURNE -These are always the toughest community notifications. And unfortunately, I have had to make too many of these since assuming the position of Chief of Police last year. Tonight, the Bourne Police Department and Massachusetts State Police received calls reporting an individual possibly scaling the Bourne Bridge. Officers from multiple agencies responded immediately to the area, unable to locate anyone. The US Army Corps and Coast Guard began searching the Cape Cod Canal and located a 22 year old male from Wareham deceased in the water a short time later. The family has been notified. Words can not express the sorrow we feel for the young man’s family and friends and we pray for them in this dire hour.
Bourne Police Chief issues statement on incident at Bourne Bridge
February 11, 2023
Officers from around the state are responding to more and more calls involving individuals that are in various states of mental crisis. Many more are overcome by the stresses of life without feeling there are any options. While I can’t pretend to offer some magic solution, I can offer that if anyone feels they don’t have any options, there are people all over this state that are here to listen and help. Anyone that is or knows someone in crisis should call 9-8-8. It doesn’t matter where in the country you are, it will route your call to a local center. They provide 24/7 free and confidential support for people in distress. They also offer prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones.
Be kind to each other. Let those that are going through tough times know they have support and help can be provided. And most importantly, never give up on helping others.
—Chief Esip
______________________________________________
If you or someone you know is in crisis or having suicidal thoughts, help is available 24/7/365. Call 988, the 988 suicide and crisis lifeline.
