Bourne Police investigating port-a-potty fires at town properties

August 17, 2023


BOURNE – The Bourne Police Department is currently investigating two suspicious fires of portable restrooms at town facilities. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Detective Division at 508-759-4420 ext. 8109

