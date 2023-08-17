BOURNE – The Bourne Police Department is currently investigating two suspicious fires of portable restrooms at town facilities. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Detective Division at 508-759-4420 ext. 8109
Bourne Police investigating port-a-potty fires at town properties
August 17, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
