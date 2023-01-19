Bourne Police seek public help in B&E at VFW hall





BOURNE – Bourne Police re looking for a bit of help for any information related to a B&E that occurred last Saturday at the VFW on Shore Rd. Several items were stolen. Please take a look at the attached photos. If you recognize the individual, vehicle or have any other information, please contact Det. Ryan Sweeney at 508-759-4420 ext 8141.

