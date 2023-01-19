BOURNE – Bourne Police re looking for a bit of help for any information related to a B&E that occurred last Saturday at the VFW on Shore Rd. Several items were stolen. Please take a look at the attached photos. If you recognize the individual, vehicle or have any other information, please contact Det. Ryan Sweeney at 508-759-4420 ext 8141.
Bourne Police seek public help in B&E at VFW hall
January 19, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Yarmouth Seeking Feedback on Station Ave Corridor Plans
- Vineyard Wind Cable Landfall Impacting Barnstable Roads
- Barnstable County Weighs Subsidy for Struggling Dredge Program
- 13 Candidates Vying for Six Mashpee Wampanoag Tribal Council Seats
- Beach Road Weekend Music Festival Lineup Released
- Wellfleet’s Duck Harbor Vegetation Project to Begin in Late January
- Cape and Islands DA Galibois Reflects on First Days in Office
- Cape Cod Baseball League Names New President
- Update: Steamship Authority Resolves Tech Issues as Nantucket Reservations Open
- COMM Fire Department Offers Guidelines for Seasonal Burning
- Provincetown Short-Term Rental Certificate Fee Increasing Thursday
- Massachusetts Moving to Next Phase of EV Expansion
- AAA Seeing Continued Decline in Mass. Gas Prices