You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bourne Police warn of rash of vehicle break-ins

Bourne Police warn of rash of vehicle break-ins

February 10, 2023


BOURNE – We have had an increase in B&E’s to vehicles, specifically those that were left unlocked in the Monument Beach area. Please make sure you are locking your vehicles and contact 508-759-4451 with any suspicious activity 24/7.

If your vehicle was entered, even if you are not missing anything, please report that to us. If you happen to have video surveillance that may be relevant over the past few days or have any other information, please contact Detective Bevilacqua at 508-759-4420 ext 8104.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 