Bourne Police warn of rash of vehicle break-ins



BOURNE – We have had an increase in B&E’s to vehicles, specifically those that were left unlocked in the Monument Beach area. Please make sure you are locking your vehicles and contact 508-759-4451 with any suspicious activity 24/7.

If your vehicle was entered, even if you are not missing anything, please report that to us. If you happen to have video surveillance that may be relevant over the past few days or have any other information, please contact Detective Bevilacqua at 508-759-4420 ext 8104.