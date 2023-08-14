TRURO – A Cape Cod Express box truck and an SUV collided on Route 6 in Truro around 2:30 PM Monday. The crash happened at the entrance to the Truro Transfer Station. Firefighters reportedly had to extricate a victim from the wreckage. At least one person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital but incredibly none of the injuries were believed to by life-threatening. Truro Police are investigating the crash. Traffic on Route 6 was backed up with highway not fully reopening until shortly after 5 PM.
Box truck and SUV collide on Route 6 in Truro
August 14, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
