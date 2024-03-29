You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Box truck ends up in woods after disengaging from tow truck in Hyannis

Box truck ends up in woods after disengaging from tow truck in Hyannis

March 29, 2024



HYANNIS – Authorities are investigating after a box truck reportedly disengaged from a wrecker towing it. The incident happened about 6 PM on Independence Drive near Iyannough Road (Route 132). No injuries were reported but traffic was delayed in the area.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 