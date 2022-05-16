HYANNIS – A Fully involved box truck fire prompted the evacuation of at least one home in a Hyannis neighborhood. The fire broke out about 2:45 PM on Crooked Pond Road. Hyannis firefighters worked to keep the flames from spreading to a house about 15 feet away. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Box truck fire prompts evacuation in Hyannis neighborhood
May 16, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
