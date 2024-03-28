DENNIS – A box truck reportedly became snarled in a power line in Dennis shortly before 12:30 PM Thursday. The incident happened on Setucket Road just east of Mayfair Road near the Yarmouth town line. The driver had to stay in the cab until Eversource could cut power to the line. Traffic was detoured around the scene, which remains under investigation.
Box truck gets snarled in power line in Dennis
March 28, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
