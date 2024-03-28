You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Box truck gets snarled in power line in Dennis

March 28, 2024

DENNIS – A box truck reportedly became snarled in a power line in Dennis shortly before 12:30 PM Thursday. The incident happened on Setucket Road just east of Mayfair Road near the Yarmouth town line. The driver had to stay in the cab until Eversource could cut power to the line. Traffic was detoured around the scene, which remains under investigation.

