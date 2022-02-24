SOUTH YARMOUTH – A pickup truck apparently slid into the water at a Yarmouth marina sometime after 2 PM Thursday. Fire crews responded along with Yarmouth Division of Natural Resource responded to the Bass River Marina where the pickup along with a boat and trailer were in the water. The driver was able to get out and was uninjured. Divers helped a wrecker service to pull the vehicle from the water.
A short time later, a box truck went up in flames in South Yarmouth. Firefighters responded to Cape Cod Insulation on Reardon Circle about 2:45 PM to find one of their work vehicles fully involved. No injuries were reported. Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to a second truck parked adjacent to the first one. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Photos and video by Yarmouth Fire/CWN
Yarmouth Fire responds to pickup in water, box truck fully involved
February 24, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Biden Hits Russia with New Sanctions, Says Putin ‘Chose’ War
- U.S. Official: UN Expected to Vote on Resolution to Condemn Russia
- UPDATE: Russia Attacks Ukraine as Defiant Putin Warns US, NATO
- Harwich Budget Accounts for Changing Community
- Greater Hyannis Chamber of Commerce to Host Economic Forecast
- Martha’s Vineyard to Recognize White Ribbon Day Campaign
- Buzzards Bay Coalition Releases Wastewater Study
- US Ports to Get $450M to Speed Flow of Goods, Lower Prices
- State Launches $75 Million Small Business Relief Program
- Beaty Launches New Campaign for County Commission Seat
- Eversource Outlines Chatham Circuit Upgrades
- Russia Attacks Ukraine as Defiant Putin Warns US, NATO
- Europe Braces for Further Strife as Ukraine Crisis Escalates