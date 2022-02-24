Yarmouth Fire responds to pickup in water, box truck fully involved



SOUTH YARMOUTH – A pickup truck apparently slid into the water at a Yarmouth marina sometime after 2 PM Thursday. Fire crews responded along with Yarmouth Division of Natural Resource responded to the Bass River Marina where the pickup along with a boat and trailer were in the water. The driver was able to get out and was uninjured. Divers helped a wrecker service to pull the vehicle from the water.



A short time later, a box truck went up in flames in South Yarmouth. Firefighters responded to Cape Cod Insulation on Reardon Circle about 2:45 PM to find one of their work vehicles fully involved. No injuries were reported. Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to a second truck parked adjacent to the first one. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Photos and video by Yarmouth Fire/CWN

