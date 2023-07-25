BOURNE – In Boston, they call it getting “storrowed”. It happened early Tuesday afternoon-this time on the Cape. A box truck had its roof sheared off because it was too tall to get under the railroad bridge on Scraggy Neck Road. No injuries were reported.
Box truck hits low bridge in Bourne
July 25, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
