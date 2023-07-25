You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Box truck hits low bridge in Bourne

Box truck hits low bridge in Bourne

July 25, 2023

BOURNE – In Boston, they call it getting “storrowed”. It happened early Tuesday afternoon-this time on the Cape. A box truck had its roof sheared off because it was too tall to get under the railroad bridge on Scraggy Neck Road. No injuries were reported.

