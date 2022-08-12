You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Box truck overturns in Bourne

Box truck overturns in Bourne

August 12, 2022

Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

BOURNE – A crash resulted in a box truck overturning in Bourne. It happened shortly before 7 PM on Route 28 near the Otis Rotary. No serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.

