BOURNE – A crash resulted in a box truck overturning in Bourne. It happened shortly before 7 PM on Route 28 near the Otis Rotary. No serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
Box truck overturns in Bourne
August 12, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
