BREAKING: Barnstable Police on scene of a shooting





HYANNIS – (Updated 8 PM) Barnstable Police and Hyannis Fire are on the scene of a shooting. The call came in about 6:30 PM Friday in the area of Winter and Mulberry Streets. One person was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Police have closed the streets in that area and were advising motorists to avoid the area. A SWAT bearcat tactical vehicle was seen headed to the scene. About 8:15 PM it was reported a suspect was in custody.

Photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN

CWN is checking with Barnstable Police for further details.

