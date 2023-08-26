Breaking: Bicyclist struck and seriously injured on Route 6 in Eastham

EASTHAM – A bicyclist was reportedly seriously injured after being struck by a car in Eastham. It happened sometime after 10:30 AM on State Highway (Route 6) by the Salt Pond Visitor Center. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were believed to be serious but not life-threatening. Eastham Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Update from Eastham Police: On Saturday August 26th at approximately 10:35 AM, the Eastham Police and Fire departments responded to the intersection of Route 6 and Salt Pond Road for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a bicycle. First arriving units located a bicyclist lying in the roadway and a GMC pickup sitting on the road dividing median. Aid was immediately rendered to the injured cyclist who was subsequently transported to Cape Cod Hospital by the Eastham Fire and Rescue Department with serious injuries. The operator of the involved pickup truck remained on scene and was cooperative with the investigating officers.

Lane restrictions were put in place on Route 6 for approximately one and a half hours while the scene was investigated. Along with the Eastham Police and Fire Deparmtents, U.S. Park Rangers, and the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Criminal Investigation assisted at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the on-scene Eastham Police Department patrol staff along with Eastham Police crash reconstructionists.

All lanes of Route 6 traffic were reopened at approximately 12:00 PM.