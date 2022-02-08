FALMOUTH – A bicyclist was struck and seriously injured in Falmouth about 5:50 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on East Falmouth Highway (Route 28) by St. Anthony’s Church. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at the Falmouth Hospital helipad to fly the victim to a trauma center. Route 28 was closed in the area while the scene was worked and investigation was done.
Bicyclist struck, seriously injured in Falmouth
February 8, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
