Bicyclist struck, seriously injured in Falmouth

February 8, 2022

David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN (used with permission)

FALMOUTH – A bicyclist was struck and seriously injured in Falmouth about 5:50 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on East Falmouth Highway (Route 28) by St. Anthony’s Church. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at the Falmouth Hospital helipad to fly the victim to a trauma center. Route 28 was closed in the area while the scene was worked and investigation was done.

