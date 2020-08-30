Updated: Car, two motorcycles collide in Centerville





CENTERVILLE – A car and two motorcycles were reportedly involved in a collision in Centerville shortly before 7 PM Sunday. The crash happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) and Phinney’s Lane. One of the motorcyclists was rushed to the Cape Cod Airfield to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to a trauma center. The other motorcyclist was taken to Cape Cod Hospital. Route 28 was completely closed in the area. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire (COMM) reports that they received a call for a motor vehicle crash. Car 321, Engine 305 and Ambulance 325 responded. C-321 arrived on location to find one motor vehicle and two motorcycles involved. Barnstable PD was on location. An off duty COMM firefighter and a Mashpee ambulance were on location rendering aid to the patients. A Hyannis ambulance was requested to the scene and a Boston MedFlight helicopter was requested to the Cape Cod Airfield in Marstons Mills. COMM Car 301 and West Barnstable Engine 294 responded to secure the landing zone. A-325 transported one patient to the Marstons Mills Airfield. Hyannis Ambulance 831 transported one patient to Cape Cod Hospital. Boston MedFlight transported the patient to Tufts Medical Center in Boston.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN