Breaking: Crash involving tractor trailer closes Route 6 eastbound in West Barnstable

December 15, 2020

WEST BARNSTABLE – A traffic crash involving a tractor-trailer has closed Route 6 eastbound at exit 5 about 8:30 AM Tuesday. The semi and a two cars collided leaving the truck on its side with its load of gravel all over the road. No serious injuries were reported. State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Motorists should seek alternate routes and expect delays in the area.

