BREWSTER – Brewster Police have confirmed the domestic assault suspect Darren Devine who touched off a multi-day manhunt in Harwich and Brewster was apprehended around 7:30 PM Wednesday evening. Devine was wanted by Chatham Police for domestic assault and battery. Because of state law, police could not provide further details on the incident. In an eerie coincidence, it has been reported that Devine was found hiding in or near a dry docked sailboat on Millstone Road in Brewster. He was reportedly arrested without further incident. You will recall the Boston Marathon bomber was found hiding in a boat parked in a yard in Watertown, Mass. Devine had been the subject of a search in Brewster since Tuesday and another search on Monday in the Hawks Nest State Park area of Harwich.
Domestic suspect who prompted multi-day manhunt in custody
May 26, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Massachusetts State Auditor Will Not Seek Reelection
- Mashpee Selectmen Raise Concerns Over Machine Gun Range
- Falmouth Relaxes Outdoor Mask Policy
- Baker Filing Legislation to Extend Certain COVID Orders
- Work Begins on Hinckley Road in Hyannis
- Cape Cod Hospital Calls for O Negative Blood Donors
- Falmouth Road Race Returns with 8,000 Runners
- Wreckage of Sunken Fishing Vessel Found Off Massachusetts
- Massachusetts Expands Homebound Vaccination Program
- COVID Testing’s Value Shrinks as Vaccines Beat Back Virus
- Cape Cod 5 Provides $2 Million in Loans for Childcare Services
- Applications Open for Falmouth Hospital Scholarship
- Biden Doubling Spending to Prepare for Hurricanes, Storms