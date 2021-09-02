You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Breaking: EF-0 Tornado confirmed in Dennis

Breaking: EF-0 Tornado confirmed in Dennis

September 2, 2021

Dennis Police/CWN

DENNIS – The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-0 Tornado confirmed by NWS Storm Survey in Dennis, MA on Cape Cod.

Max winds near 75 mph. Damage was concentrated near intersection of E Bay View Rd & Wampanoag Trail. More details will follow this evening once complete survey is finished.

Dennis Police report that on Thursday, agencies from the Town of Dennis began post Storm Ida damage assessments and cleanup. The town did experience a minimal amount of road flooding as well as trees and utility wires having been damaged as a result of the storm last evening, but cleanup to this point has been quick by the Dennis Department of Public Works.

In addition, a representative of the National Weather Service was in north Dennis assessing an area of damage to trees and one residence for a determination on whether a tornado had actually touched down. This afternoon the National Weather Service-Boston did confirm that an EF-O tornado had touched down with maximum winds of 75 mph in the area of East Bay View Road and Wampanoag Trail, Dennis.

Cleanup will continue for the remainder of the day today. The Dennis Transfer Station will be accepting storm debris for no charge until September 12, 2021. Nothing over 12 inches in diameter will be accepted.

