Breaking: Bomb threat prompts evacuation of Monomoy Regional High School in Harwich

HARWICH – Emergency officials responded to Momonoy Regional High School on Oak Street in Harwich about 9 AM Friday morning.

Harwich Police have issued the following statement: At approximately 9 AM the Massachusetts State Police received a computer generated bomb threat for Monomoy Regional High School. School officials immediately evacuated the school to Brooks Park. State and local law enforcement as well as the Harwich Fire Department are on scene.

Monomoy Regional School District issued the following statement: This morning, our local law enforcement received an automated call with what they believe to be a non-credible threat to Monomoy Regional High School. Out of extreme caution, students and faculty have relocated to Brooks Park while the building is being fully swept and inspected. Students and faculty will not be allowed to return to the building until it is fully cleared. We are currently determining whether to end the high school day and dismiss the students. We will share that information with you as soon as it’s available.

None of our other buildings have received any specific threat, however, they have been notified and ensured that those buildings are secured.

We will continue to keep you informed as more information becomes available.