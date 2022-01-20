You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Falmouth Police investigating after report of gunshot fired in apartment building

January 20, 2022

FALMOUTH – Police were working a situation in Falmouth Thursday afternoon. Initial reports say a gunshot was fired in an apartment building on Carriage Shop Road about 2 PM. Police tried to stop a vehicle leaving the scene when they arrived. That vehicle was found on Pine Ridge Road. Several K9 units were responding to search for two people on foot. It was reported about 2:45 PM that all parties were in custody and the situation was under control.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them from Falmouth Police.

