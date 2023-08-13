HYANNIS – A fiery crash on Iyannough Road (Route 132) by the Cape Cod Mall shut down that section of Route 132 sometime around 2 PM Sunday. Everyone made it out of the burning vehicle safely. At least two people were evaluated for injuries. Route 132 was closed between Enterprise Road and the Airport Rotary. Our reporter on the scene tells us the traffic light at that intersection which had been reported not working earlier was still out. Barnstable Police are investigating the exact cause of the crash. Route 132 reopened about 2:45 PM but motorists were urged to use caution while repairs continue to the traffic light by the mall. Remember intersections with non-working traffic lights should be treated as four-way stops.
Breaking: Fiery crash by Cape Cod Mall closes Route 132-traffic light had gone out before crash
August 13, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
