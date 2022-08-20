You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fiery crash closes Route 6 in Harwich

Fiery crash closes Route 6 in Harwich

August 20, 2022

Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

HARWICH – A fiery crash closed Route 6 in Harwich about 5:30 PM Saturday. The crash happened eastbound between exits 78 (Route 134) and Exit 82 (Route 124). Both a Chevy Traverse and a Subaru Forester were well involved when firefighters arrived. Two people were evaluated but luckily officials were not reporting any serious injuries. Motorists were urged to seek alternate routes. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. The highway reopened about 7 PM.

