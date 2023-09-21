You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Breaking: Fiery crash reported on Route 28 in Falmouth

September 20, 2023

FALMOUTH – A fiery traffic crash was reported on Route 28 sometime after 9:30 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on the northbound side just past Route 151. Three vehicles were involved and one was fully involved in fire. All northbound traffic was being diverted onto Route 151. Initial reports said there were multiple injuries and at least one person had to be extricated from the wreckage. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to land near the scene to airlift one of the victims. Another victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. A third victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

