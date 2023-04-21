Breaking: Fire breaks out at historic building in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – Firefighters rushed to the scene of a fire at a historic building in Provincetown about 9:30 AM. The Pilgrim Monument Webcam showed heavy smoke blanketing the area of Commercial Street at Winthrop Street. Initial reports say a fire started on a stove at Coffey Men at 173 Commercial Street and extended into the ceiling. Fire crews had difficulty getting to the fire between the first and second floors. There were no immediate reports of injuries. The waterfront building was formerly B.H. Dyer’s Hardware store. Further details were not immediately available.