Fire breaks out at mobile home park in Wellfleet

March 23, 2024

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

WELLFLEET – Fire broke out at the Massasoit Hills Trailer Park on West Road in Wellfleet about 8:45 AM Saturday. Initial reports say a shed caught fire before extending to a mobile home. All occupants were reportedly safely evacuated. There are no hydrants in that area so several tankers responded mutual aid to ensure adequate water supply. Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to any other structures. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Red Cross is providing temporary shelter for displaced residents.

