YARMOUTH PORT – Firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire in Yarmouth Port about 11 AM Wednesday. There were reports of an explosion before the fire and crews arrived on Cromwell Drive to find heavy smoke coming from the residence. All occupants reportedly safely evacuated. The fire appeared to be in the basement and firefighters were able to quickly get it under control.

CWN has a crew on the way to the scene and we’ll have further coverage as details become available.