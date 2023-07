BREWSTER – Fire was reported in a commercial building in Brewster. Firefighters from several towns were called to 69 Commerce Park, SBS OneSource about 4 PM. According to reports a fire started in a dust collection system. Sprinklers activated and smoke was reported coming from the rear of the building. Everyone evacuated safely and no injuries were reported. The fire was reported under control about 5:10 PM.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.