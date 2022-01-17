You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Breaking: Firefighters called to house fire in Orleans

Breaking: Firefighters called to house fire in Orleans

January 17, 2022

ORLEANS – Firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire in Orleans. The call at 5 Kingsbury Lane came in about 8 AM. A working fire declaration brought several towns to the scene and to cover the Orleans fire station. The fire appeared to be in the basement of the residence. No injuries were reported. Crews had the fire under control by 8:30 AM. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

