HYANNIS – Firefighters were called to Churchill Linen Service at 124 Ridgewood Avenue in Hyannis about 2 PM. According to reports, a fire started in a dryer and possibly spread to the ceiling and roof. Everyone evacuated the building safely. Fire crews were checking to make sure the fire was completely out and hadn’t spread any further.
Breaking: Firefighters respond to Hyannis linen service building
August 25, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
