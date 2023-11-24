COTUIT – A head-on crash closed Falmouth Road (Route 28) in Cotuit about 8 AM Friday morning. The crash happened by Content Lane and sent one vehicle into the woods. Two people were being transported to a hospital with unknown injuries. Motorists should seek alternate routes.
Head-on crash closes Route 28 in Cotuit
November 24, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
