Breaking: Head-on crash critically injures one person in Mashpee

MASHPEE – One person was critically injured in a reported head-on crash in Mashpee around 1:15 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) at Old Barnstable Road. Firefighters had to extricate the victim from the wreckage before they were rushed to Falmouth Hospital. The other driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The intersection was closed and likely to remain so for some time as Mashpee Police called for crash reconstruction as part of the investigation.