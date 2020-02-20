BOURNE – A head-on crash was reported on the Scenic Highway (Route 6) in Bourne shortly after noon Thursday. The crash happened by Edge Hill Road. Both drivers were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Traffic was heavily backed up in the area as the camera appeared to show only a right lane was open. Police are investigating the crash.
Photo by MassDOT/CWN
Head-on crash on Scenic Highway in Bourne injures two
February 20, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
