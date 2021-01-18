COTUIT – Firefighters from several departments responded to a house fire in Cotuit. The fire was reported sometime after 4 PM at 101 Trout Brook Road in a 2.5 story building. There were no reports of injuries but firefighters were seen administering oxygen to at least one family dog at the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Photos by Russell L. Frayre/CWN
Breaking: House fire in Cotuit
January 18, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
