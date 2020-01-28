SOUTH YARMOUTH – Fire engulfed a home in South Yarmouth shortly before 7 PM Monday. Officials were called to 80 Cranberry Lane to find heavy smoke showing from the residence well after a fire apparently started in the attic. All occupants reportedly evacuated the building safely. Mutual aid from Hyannis was assisting at the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Fire heavily damages house fire in Yarmouth
January 27, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
