MASHPEE – Fire broke out at a residence in Mashpee around 8 PM Thursday. The fire at 25 Redwood Circle appeared to have started in a two-car garage attached to a colonial style home All occupants escaped safely. Mutual aid from Sandwich and Joint Base Cape Cod responded to the scene. Quick work by firefighters appeared to keep the fire contained to the garage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Breaking: House fire reported in Mashpee
January 16, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
