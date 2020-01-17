You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Breaking: House fire reported in Mashpee

Breaking: House fire reported in Mashpee

January 16, 2020

MASHPEE – Fire broke out at a residence in Mashpee around 8 PM Thursday. The fire at 25 Redwood Circle appeared to have started in a two-car garage attached to a colonial style home All occupants escaped safely. Mutual aid from Sandwich and Joint Base Cape Cod responded to the scene. Quick work by firefighters appeared to keep the fire contained to the garage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 