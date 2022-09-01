You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Breaking: House fire reported in Yarmouth Port

Breaking: House fire reported in Yarmouth Port

September 1, 2022

YARMOUTH PORT – Firefighters were called to a house fire in Yarmouth Port just after 3 PM Thursday. Heavy smoke and fire were showing when crews arrived at 38 Brush Hill Road. The fire appeared to have started on the outside of the structure and crews were checking for extension to the second floor. There were no immediate reports of injuries.
CWN will bring you further details as we get them.

