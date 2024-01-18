Investigation underway after three D-Y middle school students transported to hospital

YARMOUTH – The Yarmouth Police Department is actively investigating an incident that occurred this morning involving three students from Dennis Yarmouth Middle School.

At approximately 9:10 AM, School Resource Officer Voltolini received notification that a student in the nurse’s office was experiencing a reaction to an unknown substance they had consumed. The student reported consuming part of a chocolate bar on the bus before arriving at school.

Upon further investigation, it was discovered that two other students had also consumed the same item but were not showing any symptoms at that time. In response to the situation, the Yarmouth Fire Department was contacted, and the three students were promptly transported to Cape Cod Hospital for medical evaluation.

The Yarmouth Police Department is working closely with school officials to thoroughly investigate the incident. The parents of the students involved have been notified and are being kept informed of the developments.

As the investigation unfolds, further updates will be provided to the public. The Yarmouth Police Department appreciates the community’s cooperation and understanding during this process.