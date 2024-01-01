Large fire erupts in downtown Falmouth





FALMOUTH – A large fire erupted in downtown Falmouth about 5 PM Monday. The fire was reported in a large 2.5 story building at 176 Main Street that houses the Twigs and Sea Bags stores with residential apartments on the upper floors. Multiple mutual aid units were called as the fire escalated to three alarms. Firefighters searched to make sure everyone got out of the building safely. Fire officials say two civilians were transported with minor injuries and one firefighter was treated at the scene. Main Street was completely shut down in the area and people were urged to stay clear of the area. By 7 PM the fire appeared under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Top photos courtesy of Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

Slideshow photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN

