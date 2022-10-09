You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Three alarm fire erupts at Hyannis condo complex

Three alarm fire erupts at Hyannis condo complex

October 8, 2022

Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

HYANNIS – A large fire was reported at a condo complex in Hyannis just before 8 PM Saturday. Flames were visible through the roof of a building at the Yachtsman Condos at 500 Ocean Street. A 3rd alarm brought multiple mutual aid to the scene and to cover the Hyannis station.

Slideshow photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
An aggressive attack resulted in the fire being quickly brought under control. No injuries were reported. The State Fire Marshal’s office was called to investigate the cause of the blaze.

Michael I. Sears/CWN

