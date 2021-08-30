You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Breaking: Major crash reported in Harwich

August 30, 2021


HARWICH – Officials were called to the scene of a major crash in Harwich Monday afternoon. According to reports, a car struck a tree on Chatham Road at Old County Road sometime after 2 PM. Firefighters had to extricate several victims from the wreckage. Two MedFlights were called to land at the Cape Cod Regional Technical High School field to fly victims to trauma centers. Other victims were transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Chatham Road was expected to remain closed while the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Crash Reconstruction team investigated the cause of the crash. Motorists were urged to seek alternate routes.
CWN will bring you further details as we get them.

