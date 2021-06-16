Updated: Missing swimmer at Marconi Beach in Wellfleet located safe



SOUTH WELLFLEET – Multiple agencies were responded to Marconi Beach in Wellfleet early Wednesday afternoon after a report of a possible missing swimmer. Wellfleet, Eastham, Chatham, the Coast Guard, and Cape Cod National Search personnel all rushed to the scene. Lifeguards had reportedly not started their season yet. Personnel carried an inflatable boat down the stairs to the beach put it in the water. Rescuers on ATV’s patrolled along the shore. About 1:30 PM, Wellfleet Police reported they had the individual and he was out of the water. Further details were not immediately available.

Photo and video by AAP/CWN

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

we061621 missing swimmer search from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.