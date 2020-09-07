Breaking: Multiple people rescued after boat capsizes off Osterville

OSTERVILLE – Good Samaritans and the Barnstable Harbormaster rescued nine people from the water after a vessel capsized off Sea View Avenue in Osterville. The included reportedly happened about a half mile outside the “cut” to West Bay about 12:15 PM Monday. All victims were brought to shore to be evaluated but appeared uninjured.
In a statement, Centerville-Osterville-Martons Mills (COMM) Fire says that they received a call for a boat that overturned with multiple people in the water. COMM dispatched Marine 310, Cotuit FD Marine 266, Hyannis FD Marine 808 and notified US Coast Guard, Town of Barnstable Harbormaster, and Barnstable PD. Barnstable Harbormaster arrived on location to find all people out of the water having been picked up by a nearby boat. All persons from the overturned boat were brought in to a nearby dock at the end of Seaview Ave. COMM personnel evaluated nine people that had been pulled from the water. No injuries were reported. A private salvage company was working to recover the overturned vessel which was approximately 13 feet in length.
Photos by Britt Crosby-capecodfd.com/CWN
September 7, 2020
