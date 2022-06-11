You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bystander CPR saves man who nearly drowned at Falmouth beach

June 11, 2022

David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN (used with permission)

FALMOUTH – A swimmer reportedly nearly drowned in Falmouth Saturday afternoon. Rescuers rushed to Menauhant Beach sometime after 3 PM. Bystanders had pulled the victim from the water and were administering CPR when they arrived. Fire officials say that CPR saved the victim’s life. A MedFlight helicopter was called to Falmouth Hospital for the victim. Further details were not immediately available.

