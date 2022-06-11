FALMOUTH – A swimmer reportedly nearly drowned in Falmouth Saturday afternoon. Rescuers rushed to Menauhant Beach sometime after 3 PM. Bystanders had pulled the victim from the water and were administering CPR when they arrived. Fire officials say that CPR saved the victim’s life. A MedFlight helicopter was called to Falmouth Hospital for the victim. Further details were not immediately available.
Bystander CPR saves man who nearly drowned at Falmouth beach
June 11, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
