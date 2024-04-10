BREAKING NEWS: Harwich Issues Boil Water Order Tuesday Night

(HARWICH) – The Harwich Water Department issued an emergency do not drink order, effective immediately on Tuesday night just before 10:30 p.m.

This order, which the town said was out of an abundance of caution, was issued due to the presence of firefighting foam in the water, resulting from a structure fire on Great Western Road in Dennis Tuesday morning.

A statement from the town said the foam used is environmentally friendly, and is PFAS free.

The issue is believed to be isolated to North Harwich.

Crews were going to be flushing throughout the night, and residents were encouraged to flush their services on Wednesday, April 10th.

The department will be collecting samples to ensure the safety of the water. The do not drink order will be lifted once it is confirmed that foam is not present.

Updates will be posted on www.harwich-ma.gov and www.harwichwater.com, as they are available.